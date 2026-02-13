KOTA TINGGI, Feb 13 — Police have arrested a 35-year-old Rohingya man for allegedly bludgeoning his pregnant wife with a stone mortar at their rented house in Kampung Makam here today.

The 34-year-old woman, who is also a Rohingya, was found dead with severe head injuries in a room on the second floor of the house. She was seven months pregnant.

Kota Tinggi police chief Superintendent Yusof Othman said authorities received information regarding the incident at 7am.

“A team of policemen were immediately dispatched to the location to investigate the incident.

“Following that, policemen managed to also apprehend the victim’s husband, who is the main suspect, near the location of the incident at 7.30am,” he said when contacted today.

Yusof said initial investigations found that the incident had occurred at 3am.

He said the victim sustained serious head injuries after being bludgeoned with a blunt object that investigators suspect to be a stone mortar.

“Police have classified the case under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder. Investigators are still probing the motive for the murder,” he said, adding that the victim’s body was later taken to the Kota Tinggi Hospital for a post-mortem.