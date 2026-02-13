PUTRAJAYA, Feb 13 — The Immigration Department detained 40 foreign nationals in an operation carried out at a three-storey bungalow in Persiaran Ritchie, Desa Pahlawan, in the capital early yesterday morning.

The 12.27am raid by the Intelligence and Special Operations Division followed a public tip-off and two weeks of surveillance.

Deputy Immigration director-general (Operations) Datuk Lokman Effendi Ramli said a Chinese national, believed to be the mastermind behind the illicit activities, was detained along with 11 men and 19 women from China, five Vietnamese women, and two women each from Myanmar and Japan, aged between 21 and 43.

“Initial checks showed the ringleader and another Chinese man held valid work passes; six Chinese men and 19 Chinese women, two Japanese women, and five Vietnamese women had social visit passes, while the rest had no valid travel documents or permits to stay in the country,” he said.

Lokman Effendi said the bungalow, believed to host immoral activities, had modified rooms and equipment and was located in a high-end residential area to evade authorities.

“The Chinese male worker, known as the ‘salesman’, sought clients online, targeting only local and foreign Chinese customers,” he said, adding that the operation is believed to have been running for six months.

He said one Chinese man is being investigated under Section 56(1)(d) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 and Regulation 39(b) of the 1963 Immigration Regulations, while two men and two Myanmar women face probes under Section 6(3) of the same act.

Nine Chinese men, 19 Chinese women, two Japanese, and five Vietnamese women are under investigation under Regulation 39(b) of the 1963 Immigration Regulations.

All detainees were taken to Putrajaya Immigration Office, while a Singaporean and a local man were served notices to assist the investigation. — Bernama