KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 13 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin has been expelled from the party, effective immediately, following a decision by the party’s disciplinary board.

In a notice issued to Hamzah, the disciplinary board, chaired by Datuk Mohd Radzi Manan, stated that it had convened yesterday and resolved that Hamzah’s party membership rights be terminated under Clause 22.5 of the Bersatu constitution due to a breach of Clause 9.1.4.

The notice emphasised that the expulsion takes effect immediately.

However, Hamzah has the right to submit an appeal to the party’s appeals board within 14 days of the notice for reconsideration.

Party secretary-general Datuk Seri Azmin Ali, in a statement, has confirmed the disciplinary board’s decision, stating that the Supreme Leadership Council had been informed of the outcome.

The party did not mention how this affects Hamzah’s position as Opposition Leader.

Clause 9.1.4 requires Bersatu members to comply with the party’s constitution as well as its Code of Ethics and Conduct.

Hamzah was reportedly summoned by the Disciplinary Board over allegations that he and several division chiefs were linked to attempts to sabotage the party and undermine the image of Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Hamzah was also previously reported to have not attended the disciplinary board meeting as he was in Sydney, Australia, to enrol his daughter at a university.