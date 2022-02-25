BAM appoint Tim Jones as new high performance director and Meng Yean as coach

Tim Jones, who has been with NSI since September 2017, was the Olympic team leader for badminton at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, last July. ― Picture from Facebook/BAM

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 ― National Sports Institute (NSI) Senior Physiologist Dr Tim Jones and former national top women’s doubles shuttler Lee Meng Yean are the latest to be included in the Badminton Association of Malaysia’s (BAM) setup.

BAM in a statement confirmed that Jones, 40, will be taking the high-performance director role, while Meng Yean, 27, will coach her juniors in the women’s doubles department.

Jones, who has been with NSI since September 2017, was the Olympic team leader for badminton at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, last July.

Prior to that, Jones was serving the British Sailing Team for five years as a physiologist and sports scientist (2012-2015), and technical instructor at the University of Brighton (2011-2012).

“In his new role, Tim will be tasked with strategic performance planning and reinforcing the strong foundations already in place. The appointment was made to ensure sustained on-court excellence at the international level through a meticulous, strategic approach,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, the 2020 Uber Cup captain Meng Yean, will join head coach Hoon Thien How to strengthen the women’s doubles department.

“On the back of the recent Badminton Asia Team Championships (BATC) 2022 success, the association will continue to explore avenues to bolster the technical department to unlock the potential of the determined, young squad at the Akademi Badminton Malaysia (ABM),” said BAM.

Based on the Badminton World Federation (BWF) ranking, Meng Yean together with her previous partner Chow Mei Kuan, who won bronze in the 2019 SEA Games, is still the country’s top-ranked pair, standing at 11th in the world.

Mei Kuan retired shortly after group stage exit at the Olympics, while Meng Yean quit the national team at the end of last month, after trying a partnership with several junior players. — Bernama