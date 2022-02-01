Ndombele rejoins Lyon on loan from Spurs

Lyon sold Tanguy Ndombele to Spurs for fee of €60 million (RM282 million) and reports suggest the Londoners would seek a similar amount for an eventual transfer. — Action Images via Reuters

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

LYON, Feb 1 — French international midfielder Tanguy Ndombele has joined Lyon on a six-months loan from Tottenham Hotspur in a deal with an option to purchase, the Ligue 1 side said yesterday.

Lyon sold Ndombele to Spurs for fee of €60 million (RM282 million) and reports suggest the Londoners would seek a similar amount for an eventual transfer.

“Olympique Lyonnais announces the arrival of the French international midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, until June 30, 2022, in the form of a loan with a fee of €1.42 million, accompanied by a purchase option,” the French club said yesterday.

The 25-year-old had been in negotiations to join Paris Saint-Germain and has been open about his ambition to play the 2022 World Cup Finals in Qatar.

Ndombele played for Lyon between 2017-2019 before appearing in more than 90 games with Spurs, with whom he is under contract until 2025.

Lyon have had a busy transfer window notably selling Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes to Newcastle for around £40 million.

They also signed a 23-year-old left-sided forward Romain Faivre from Brest for a fee of €15 million yesterday. — AFP