Wolves make forward Hwang’s loan move from RB Leipzig permanent

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Hwang Hee-chan during the warm up before Premier League match against Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium December 15, 2021. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Jan 27 — Wolverhampton Wanderers have exercised their option to sign on-loan South Korea forward Hwang Hee-chan on a permanent deal from RB Leipzig until 2026, the Premier League club announced on Wednesday.

British media reported that Wolves paid a fee in the region of £12 million (RM67.7 million) for Hwang, who moved to England on a season-long loan in August.

Hwang, 26, has made 15 appearances in all competitions for Wolves this season, scoring four times.

“He’s been a fantastic addition... he’s not had the experiences he would have liked at Leipzig and he wanted a change, and he’s grabbed his opportunity here in the Premier League,” said Wolves technical director Scott Sellars.

Wolves next play Norwich City in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Feb. 5. — Reuters