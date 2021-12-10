AFF Cup: Harimau Malaya still in high spirits despite setbacks

Harimau Malaya head coach Tan Cheng Hoe said they are in a good position after winning both their opening Group B matches against Cambodia and Laos. — Picture from Facebook/FAM

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 — The national football team have been hit by a series of setbacks since the Asean Football Federation (AFF) Cup 2020 began in Singapore on December 5 but it has not broken their resolve to chase for glory.

Harimau Malaya head coach Tan Cheng Hoe said they are in a good position after winning both their opening Group B matches against Cambodia and Laos.

What pleased him most was the positive attitude displayed by his men both in training and matches despite the national camp being “haunted” by the spectre of the Covid-19 menace.

“Perhaps some of the players may be worried (about the pandemic) but, everything looks positive judging by the way they train and the environment in the team both on and off the field.

“We hope this positive mood will help us overcome all the challenges ahead of us. Most importantly, we always pray that all our players remain in the best shape possible,” he told an online media conference in Singapore today.

On Sunday, goalkeeper Muhammad Khairulazhan Mohd Khalid and winger Muhammad Faisal Abdul Halim tested positive for Covid-19. Then, on yesterday, two more players tested positive — Muhammad Akhyar Abdul Rashid (winger) and Quentin Cheng (defender).

The latest development sees four out of 24 players from the Harimau Malaya squad in Singapore currently unavailable due to testing positive for Covid-19.

To make matters worse, defender Dion Cools is only set to join up with the team after Malaysia’s third Group B match against Vietnam on Sunday.

As such, Cheng Hoe only has 19 players to rotate and work with as he plots a way to overcome defending champions Vietnam this weekend.

The 53-year-old coach, thus, hopes that those available for selection would be prepared for any eventualities, including playing in different positions, when they take on Vietnam at the Bishan Stadium.

“We are confident that whoever is fielded will be highly motivated to fill in for those who tested positive for Covid-19. Every player must be prepared for any situation and face the challenges head on,” he said. — Bernama