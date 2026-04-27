SHAH ALAM, April 27 — The detailed preparations and latest cost estimates for the 2026 Selangor Malaysia Games (Sukma) will be presented to the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, this Wednesday.

Selangor Youth, Sports and Entrepreneurship Committee chairman Mohd Najwan Halimi said the move follows the Sultan’s decree that the biennial games be organised with a focus on prudence and financial responsibility.

“His Royal Highness has advised that expenditure be reduced and the event management be handled with prudence.

“This Wednesday, I, along with Youth and Sports Minister Dr Mohammed Taufiq Johari, will have an audience with the Sultan of Selangor to present the progress of preparations and specific cost details for hosting the games,” he told a press conference at the Selangor State Legislative Assembly Annex Building today.

Mohd Najwan added that the approach for this edition would emphasise spending efficiency without compromising Sukma’s main objective as a premier platform for athlete development.

He added that the SUKMA Supreme Committee meeting scheduled for April 30 will discuss detailed planning and seek input from all participating states.

Mohd Najwan, who also chairs the 22nd Sukma and Selangor Para Sukma 2026 Organising Committee, said 37 sports will be contested, including the addition of silambam, muay thai, and petanque.

“The primary focus remains on ensuring SUKMA continues to serve as a development platform for the country’s young athletes.

“At the same time, the cost of hosting, including the opening and closing ceremonies, will be carefully coordinated to avoid any wastage,” he added.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, in a statement, said the Sultan of Selangor had granted his consent for the state to host the games after receiving an audience from Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim last Thursday.

In the same statement, Dr Mohammed Taufiq Johari expressed his gratitude to the Sultan for his consent and thanked the Prime Minister for prioritising the interests of young athletes in the decision to proceed with Sukma 2026. — Bernama