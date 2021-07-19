‘Datuk’ title fires up Azizulhasni further to deliver Malaysia’s first Olympic gold medal

National cycling champion Mohd Azizulhasni Awang posing with the Tokyo 2020 Olympic track bike after its launching ceremony at the National Sports Institute March 9, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — The spirit of national track cycling champion Datuk Mohd Azizulhasni Awang to make history at the Tokyo Olympics by bringing home the country’s first gold medal from the prestigious sporting event is “burning hotter”.

This comes is after the 33-year-old 2017 keirin world champion, who is scheduled to leave for Tokyo on July 25, received additional motivation through the conferment of the Dato ‘Paduka Mahkota Terengganu (DPMT) award, which carries the title of Datuk.

Mohd Azizulhasni, who is also known as ‘The Pocket Rocketman’, is one of six individuals, including Terengganu state health director Dr Nor Azimi Yunus, to be awarded the title by Sultan of Terengganu Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin yesterday.

“This award will definitely be a source of motivation (for me) to excel at the Tokyo Olympics and realise the dream of bringing home the first (Olympic) gold medal for Malaysia,” he said via a tweet on his official Twitter account.

“I am grateful to Istana Negeri Terengganu (Terengganu Palace) and also the Terengganu government as well as all those directly and indirectly involved. I hope everyone will continue to pray for my success at the Tokyo Olympics. Thank you all,” he added.

Azizulhasni, who is the country’s main prospect to win Malaysia’s first-ever Olympic gold medal, and Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom are set to take part in the keirin and individual sprint events at the Tokyo Olympics from August 4.

Mohd Azizulhasni made history when he became the first Malaysian track cyclist to win a medal at the Olympics after winning a bronze in the keirin event at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. — Bernama