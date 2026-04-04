KUALA LUMPUR, April 4 — PKR will never protect any party leader or member found to be abusing power, said PKR Information Chief Datuk Fahmi Fadzil.

He said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is also the PKR president, had issued a stern warning that no one, including ministers, would be shielded if involved in abuse of power.

“Never take advantage to abuse power, don’t seize opportunities or take anything. Don’t let the party’s image be tarnished by going anywhere supposedly to ‘check the licence’. When given a trust, don’t break it.

“This is a reminder to all of us. Previously, we used to face the FRU (Federal Reserve Force) to stop abuse of power. Let’s not allow the same thing to happen among ourselves now,” he said.

He said this at the opening ceremony of the 2026 PKR Federal Territories Division Annual General Meeting in Bandar Tun Razak, Cheras, here yesterday.

At the same time, Fahmi, who is also the Communications Minister, reminded leaders not to be too comfortable with their positions.

He said sudden changes in lifestyles without a reasonable explanation can create negative perceptions among the public.

Fahmi also urged everyone in PKR to correct one another in a polite manner through the proper channels.

“We can have diverse views in the party, and the party has never prevented any members from expressing their voices and opinions.

“But when the country is facing a global energy crisis and economic issues, we must be united in putting aside our differences of opinion and work together with the government to ensure we can overcome this great test, this great challenge,” he said.

Meanwhile, in another development, Fahmi said the trial regarding the defamation suit against three individuals who alleged that he misused a place of worship, namely a mosque, for election campaign purposes and acted contrary to the decrees of the Sultan of Selangor, will begin on Monday.

He said the case would be heard at the Kuala Lumpur High Court.

“Insya-Allah, on Monday … I have been informed that I will be the first witness,” he said, stressing that the legal action is being taken to clear his name.

Fahmi had, on Sept 5, 2023, filed separate suits against Wan Muhammad Azri Wan Deris, also known as Papagomo, independent preacher Ahmad Dusuki Abd Rani and the owner of the Facebook account “N13 Kuang” Mohd Fauzan Madzlan over allegations that the Lembah Pantai MP delivered a political speech at a mosque in Rawang, Selangor. — Bernama