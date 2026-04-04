IPOH, April 4 — The selection of Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari to lead the Malaysian Emergency Aid Mission to Gaza and the Global Sumud Flotilla 2.0 delegation is aimed at facilitating negotiations with the Egyptian government and expediting the delivery of aid to Gaza, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said the selection of Amirudin as the government’s representative was crucial as the mission involves large-scale aid shipments and requires several negotiations with the Egyptian government.

“I had initially decided not to send anyone, but since this involves a large number of containers and negotiations with the Egyptian government and its military, I had to appoint a representative holding a government position to help facilitate matters,” he told reporters.

Anwar, who was met after officiating the Perak Madani Rakyat Programme (PMR) 2026, also said Malaysia’s assistance takes into account the severe difficulties currently faced by the people of Gaza.

Yesterday, the Selangor Menteri Besar’s Office, in a statement, announced that Amirudin would lead the Malaysian Emergency Aid Mission to Gaza as well as the Global Sumud Flotilla 2.0 delegation beginning tomorrow, representing the government.

The mission, organised by the Malaysian Islamic Organisations Consultative Council (MAPIM), will carry 30 containers comprising 374 tonnes of humanitarian aid to assist the Palestinian people in Gaza. — Bernama