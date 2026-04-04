KUALA LUMPUR, April 4 — Malaysia’s Thomas Cup preparations have hit a familiar pause point: waiting on Lee Zii Jia.

The men’s singles shuttler was expected to report for training at the Academy Badminton Malaysia (ABM) today, but the court remained without its biggest draw.

With the Thomas Cup Finals 2026 fast approaching from April 24 to May 3 in Horsens, Denmark, the clock is already ticking.

National singles coaching director Kenneth Jonassen struck a cautious tone, making clear that fitness — not urgency — will dictate Lee’s timeline.

“No, he (Lee) wasn’t able to join today. When he withdrew from practice last Wednesday, I already knew that the chances were slim for today,” Jonassen said, as reported by The Star.

There is no panic, at least publicly. But there is a recalibration.

“But it’s important that he is fully recovered before he comes. So his focus right now is on rehab and getting ready,” Jonassen added.

“The overall plan is still in place where he will join us a couple of times next week.”

For Malaysia, this is a delicate balancing act. Lee remains the country’s spearhead in the men’s singles. Yet his recent injury history — particularly recurring ankle concerns — has made load management as critical as match sharpness.

The latest setback traces back to midweek, when he pulled out of a scheduled training session after aggravating the ankle. It is not believed to be a severe injury, but enough to disrupt rhythm at a crucial juncture in the calendar.

That matters. The Thomas Cup is not a tournament that allows for slow starts. Team chemistry, tactical clarity and physical readiness often decide ties before the knockout rounds even begin. Missing collective sessions at ABM — even briefly — chips away at that cohesion.

Jonassen’s approach suggests Malaysia will err on the side of caution. Better a fully fit Zii Jia arriving late into camp than a compromised version rushing the process.

Still, the margin for error is tightening. With less than three weeks to go before the squad heads to Denmark, every missed session is a reminder that preparation windows in elite badminton are unforgiving.

Malaysia will hope next week brings a different picture — one where Lee steps back onto court, ankle steady, timing intact, and the Thomas Cup campaign back on track.