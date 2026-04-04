LOS ANGELES, April 4 — Shiloh Jolie is causing a stir online after making a surprise cameo in a teaser for K-pop singer Dayoung's upcoming music video, What's a Girl to Do.

The 19-year-old daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, who is a dancer, appeared in the brief clip, quickly going viral for her striking resemblance to her famous mother.

Fans on social media were quick to note how much Shiloh resembles Angelina.

Comments like "Holy s--t, mamma’s good genes are sooooo strong" and "Literally looks exactly like her momma oh my god" flooded social media, as viewers described her as a “copy and paste” of the Hollywood icon.

In the teaser, Shiloh is seen for just a few seconds, wearing a black lace top and a gold lip ring, striking a relaxed pose as a background dancer.

The full music video for Dayoung's single is set to be released on April 7.

According to Starship Entertainment, Dayoung’s agency, Shiloh earned her role through a standard open audition in the US., with the production team having no idea she was the child of A-list celebrities until after the filming was completed.

This debut marks her first official entry into the K-pop space, adding a new chapter to her growing profile as a dancer.