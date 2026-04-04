KUALA LUMPUR, April 4 — Iran will not compete in the final round of the 2026 Track Cycling World Cup to be held at the National Velodrome in Nilai from April 24 to 26 due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

Malaysian National Cycling Federation (PKBM) president Datuk Amarjit Singh Gill said the situation in Iran is currently tense, making it difficult for athletes and team officials to travel in and out of the country.

“I have tried to discuss the matter with the president of the Iran Cycling Federation, but he informed me that the situation is very difficult, and even communication has become a challenge due to disruptions,” he told a press conference here today.

Amarjit said that despite the constraints, he was informed that athletes and officials in the country remain safe, and communication efforts are ongoing.

Meanwhile, Amarjit, who is also president of the Asian Cycling Confederation (ACC), said the governing body is ready to assist in rebuilding Iran’s cycling programmes and activities after the conflict ends.

“We have discussed this matter at the ACC meeting and agreed to assist the Iran Cycling Federation for rebuilding purposes.

“We will also bring this matter to the International Cycling Union (UCI) to explore the form of assistance that can be extended, but all of this will depend on the situation after the conflict ends,” he said.

Earlier, Amarjit announced that 46 countries, involving 370 riders and 160 officials, have confirmed participation in the final round of the 2026 Track Cycling World Cup.

Among the prominent riders who have confirmed participation are five-time Olympic champion Harrie Lavreysen of the Netherlands, Nicholas Paul, Sébastien Vigier, Luca Spiegel and Danial Staniszewski.

Also set to draw attention are national stars Datuk Azizulhasni Awang and Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom. — Bernama