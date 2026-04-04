KUALA LUMPUR, April 4 — MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong today paid tribute to the late Tun Dr Ling Liong Sik, describing him as a towering statesman, nation builder, and extraordinary son of Malaysia.

In a Facebook post, Wee said Dr Ling’s life was defined by resilience, intellect, and an unwavering sense of duty, noting that the former MCA president had devoted his life to public service and nation building.

“Tun Dr Ling Liong Sik was not merely a leader, he was a nation builder, a unifier, and a visionary whose legacy will live on through the institutions he built, the policies he shaped, and the lives he touched,” he said.

Wee said Dr Ling, who was born in Kuala Kangsar, Perak in 1943, was raised by his mother after the early loss of his father, an experience that shaped his compassion and commitment to serving the people.

Trained as a medical doctor, Dr Ling made the decision to leave the profession to enter politics, believing public service could uplift millions of lives, Wee added.

He noted that Dr Ling rose to become MCA’s sixth president during a challenging political and economic period, steering the party with calm leadership and strengthening unity within the Chinese community and the broader national framework.

Dr Ling served as the Member of Parliament for Mata Kuching from 1974 to 1986 before representing Labis for four terms from 1986 to 2004, while also holding key positions including deputy information minister, deputy finance minister and deputy education minister before being appointed transport minister in 1986.

Wee said Dr Ling’s 17-year tenure as transport minister played a key role in modernising Malaysia’s aviation, port and rail infrastructure, helping to position the country as a globally connected economy.

He added that Dr Ling’s most enduring legacy was in education, citing his role in expanding Tunku Abdul Rahman College, now known as Tunku Abdul Rahman University of Management and Technology, and realising the long-cherished goal of establishing Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman (UTAR), which was approved in 2001 and launched in 2002.

Wee said Dr Ling remained committed to education even after retiring from politics, continuing to contribute to the development of institutions and opportunities for future generations.

“On behalf of MCA, I extend my deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. May they find strength and comfort in this difficult time,” he said.

Wee also announced that MCA flags at all party premises nationwide would be flown at half-mast as a mark of respect and to commemorate Dr Ling’s legacy.