KUALA LUMPUR, April 4 — Police are actively hunting for a car driver believed to be involved in a hit-and-run that killed a motorcyclist in Lebuh Saujana, Putrajaya, on Thursday.

The victim, Saiful Adli Azmi, 42, also known as Epul Azmi Goreng Pisang, was riding a Yamaha YZF motorcycle and was pronounced dead while on the way to Hospital Putrajaya.

Putrajaya district police chief ACP Aidi Sham Mohamed said the district police control centre received reports of the incident at about 11.50pm.

Initial investigations showed that a car changed lanes to enter a right junction at the location before colliding with the victim.

“The impact caused the victim to fall onto the road divider. He was rushed to Hospital Putrajaya but was pronounced dead by a medical assistant while on the way to the hospital,” he said in a statement to the media yesterday.

Aidi added that investigations are ongoing to track the driver and that police are obtaining CCTV footage to assist with the probe.

Members of the public or witnesses with information are urged to contact the Putrajaya Traffic Police at 03-88862138 or any nearby police station, Sinar Harian reported.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Earlier, Sinar Harian reported that the victim’s body arrived at Masjid Nahdhah Al-Islam in Seksyen 18, Shah Alam, at about 2.30pm on Friday.

The funeral prayer was held at the mosque before he was buried at the Seksyen 21 Muslim Cemetery.