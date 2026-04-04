KUALA LUMPUR, April 4 — Selangor PAS Youth has urged the government to impose stricter restrictions on alcohol sales instead of relying solely on fines to address the rising issue of drunk driving.

According to Sinar Harian, Selangor PAS Youth deputy chief Aubidullah Fahim Ibrahim said while the movement fully supports proposed amendments to Section 44 of the Road Transport Act 1987 (Act 333), requiring offenders to compensate victims’ families is still insufficient.

He said penalties in the form of fines alone would not deliver a meaningful deterrent, especially when lives are lost due to drivers operating vehicles under the influence of alcohol.

“This amendment is not a complete solution because fines alone are not enough to create awareness and are not proportionate to the risk of losing innocent lives,” he was quoted as saying yesterday.

Aubidullah also raised concerns over what he described as the growing normalisation of alcohol culture promoted openly at various community events.

He expressed concern over what he viewed as the government’s lack of seriousness in addressing the issue, citing a previous incident involving a brewery company sponsoring a school in Selangor as an example of failure to uphold community values.

He said such incidents should not be treated as isolated cases but reflect a broader failure in protecting societal norms and values.

According to the report, he said tougher laws would not be effective if the root cause — easy access to alcohol — remains unaddressed.