KUALA LUMPUR, April 4 — All public transport users have been reminded to always be vigilant and adhere to safety regulations to avoid any untoward incidents.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook issued the reminder following the incident involving a passenger falling onto the tracks of the Kelana Jaya Light Rail Transit (LRT) line at the Abdullah Hukum Station yesterday evening.

“I was informed of an incident involving a passenger who fell onto the LRT tracks at the Abdullah Hukum Station this evening, which led to the activation of the Platform Intrusion Emergency Stop (PIEC) safety system as a train approached the station.

“I’m grateful that the passenger was rescued and the available safety system functioned as it should in an emergency situation,” he posted on Facebook last night.

Loke also expressed his appreciation to personnel from the Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) and the Civil Defence Force (APM), as well as Prasarana Malaysia Berhad staff, for their quick and professional actions in handling the situation.

He also thanked all the other passengers for their patience and cooperation with rescue personnel throughout the incident.

Earlier, Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd (Rapid Rail) said that the Kelana Jaya Line LRT service, which was disrupted at 6.09 pm after a passenger fell on the tracks at the Abdullah Hukum Station, was restored at 6.59 pm.

The rescued victim was taken to Kuala Lumpur Hospital. — Bernama