KUALA LUMPUR, April 4 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim and Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, King and Queen of Malaysia have expressed their condolences on the passing of former Transport Minister and MCA Life Honorary President Tun Dr Ling Liong Sik, who died this morning.

The message of condolence was conveyed via the official Facebook page of Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar.

Dr Ling, 83, who was also a former MCA president, was among the longest-serving veteran politicians in the Cabinet, including holding the Transport Ministry portfolio, in addition to leading the MCA for 17 years.

The late Dr Ling served as the Member of Parliament for Mata Kuching for three terms from 1974 to 1982, and as the Member of Parliament for Labis for four terms from 1986 to 1999.

During that period, he held various key positions in the government, including Parliamentary Secretary, Deputy Information Minister, Deputy Finance Minister, and Deputy Education Minister.

His final post was as Transport Minister, a position he held for 14 years from 1986 until his resignation in 2003. — Bernama