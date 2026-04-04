KUALA LUMPUR, April 4 — Former Transport Minister and MCA Honorary Life President Tun Dr Ling Liong Sik passed away this morning at the age of 83.

MCA president Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong confirmed the news to Bernama when contacted today.

“We received the sad news of Tun Dr Ling’s passing today. Further details will be announced from time to time,” he said.

Born in Kuala Kangsar, Perak, on September 13, 1943, Dr Ling received his early education at King Edward VII School, Taiping, before attending the Royal Military College, Sungai Besi, and completing his Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery (MBBS) at the University of Singapore in 1966.

He began his career as a medical officer at Penang General Hospital before entering politics by joining MCA in 1968.

Dr Ling was married to Toh Puan Ong Ee Nah, and the couple was blessed with two sons, Ling Hee Leong and Ling Hee Keat.

He served as the Member of Parliament for Mata Kuching for three terms from 1974 to 1982 and subsequently represented Labis for four terms from 1986 to 1999.

During that period, he held several key positions in the government, including Parliamentary Secretary, Deputy Minister of Information, Deputy Minister of Finance, and Deputy Minister of Education.

Dr Ling’s last ministerial role was as Minister of Transport, a position he held for 14 years from 1986 until his resignation in 2003.

During his tenure as Minister of Transport, he played a key role in modernising the country’s ports, including transforming Port Klang into a global transshipment hub, thereby enhancing Malaysia’s competitiveness in international trade.

Dr Ling also contributed significantly to the development of Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), establishing it as Malaysia’s premier gateway for international travel.

He served as MCA’s sixth president between Sept 3, 1986, and May 23, 2003, and was later appointed Honorary Life President on June 13, 2003.

Dr Ling played was instrumental in strengthening MCA’s position within Barisan Nasional and in the country’s political arena.

His contributions extended to the education and corporate sectors, where he served as Chancellor of Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman (UTAR) and Chairman of Kolej Tunku Abdul Rahman.

In 2004, Dr Ling was conferred the Seri Setia Mahkota (SSM) award, which carries the title ‘Tun’. — Bernama