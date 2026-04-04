IPOH, April 4 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim says several large development projects will be postponed due to rising costs caused by the ongoing conflict in West Asia, but projects directly benefiting the rakyat will continue.

“These include repairing school toilets, fixing school facilities, mending leaking mosque roofs and improving houses for Orang Asli communities. We will consider what we can afford, but large projects will be postponed,” he said during his speech at the Majlis Jalinan Mesra Madani at Masjid Ar-Rashid, Taman Perpaduan Koperasi Tambun here.

Anwar also instructed ministers to temporarily refrain from overseas travel, citing soaring costs.

“Previously, a flight from Kuala Lumpur to London cost about RM7,000. Now it can reach RM20,000,” he said.

He added that the prime minister of New Zealand had informed him that about 1,000 flights had been cancelled due to fuel shortages.

“The Prime Minister also said that even when fuel is available, there is no guarantee flights can proceed because aircraft may need to stop at multiple airports to refuel,” Anwar said.

Acknowledging that prices of goods may rise, he said the government is assisting farmers and fishermen with fuel subsidies and working on measures to gradually address diesel price increases.

“We are also studying the situation with businesses and suppliers. The National Economic Action Council holds daily meetings, and we have even invited Tan Sri Hassan Marican, the former head of Petronas, to provide advice,” he said.

Anwar said Cabinet meetings are now held more frequently to address economic challenges.

“Today I chair the meeting, tomorrow it will be chaired by Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, and the day after by Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof. We listen to the problems faced by farmers, planters and businesses. Fertiliser prices are rising because we import it. Chicken feed prices are also increasing. When costs go up, the prices of goods may also rise,” he said.

He added that the government hopes the conflict will end soon to stabilise the global economic situation.

“That is why we pray that this war will end soon,” he said.