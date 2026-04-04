KUALA LUMPUR, April 4 — The government has taken precautionary measures in coordinating the implementation of national policies, particularly to address the impact of the global energy crisis, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said this issue was emphasised at the Kuantan District Development Meeting during his one-day working visit to the district yesterday.

Anwar said that, in addition, national defence and security have also been strengthened to ensure the well-being of the government and the people.

“Regarding the increase in the people’s cost of living, the government is actively taking immediate and comprehensive measures to ensure the people are protected and supported in the short term and long term from the current economic pressures.

“This development is continuously monitored and addressed by the government from the early stages to ensure that its direct impact on the country’s economy can be minimised,” he posted on Facebook last night.

In addition, Anwar, who is also the finance minister, said the federal government, with the close cooperation of the Pahang government – especially the Kuantan District – must focus primarily on ensuring that small projects under the Rolling Plan approved under the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) are promptly implemented for the benefit of the people.

Regarding land matters in project implementation, the prime minister assured that the federal government will provide the best possible solutions to state governments to facilitate the implementation of approved projects and avoid long delays.

Anwar said he was earlier briefed on the status and progress of the implementation of Federal projects and state government initiatives, covering issues such as the increase in the price of construction materials for educational institutions such as schools, drainage maintenance for flood mitigation areas and areas that have never experienced floods.

“The status of the people’s well-being, including hardcore poverty, crime index, the MADANI Adopted Village and MADANI Adopted School initiatives, the status of stall development in the Kuantan District and the proposed Cakna MADANI projects, were also presented.

“In addition, I emphasised the priority of allocating funds for repairing or expanding stalls for traders in need in the Kuantan District to improve the economic level of the majority of the people, and not just focus on large or mega projects,” he said.

The prime minister also urged the Kuantan District Council and the Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) to monitor the requirements of stall operators and traders so that they can conduct their businesses more comfortably and increase their income.

“As I have decided at the Cabinet meeting, the Education Ministry must expedite the provision of additional classes required for six- and seven-year-old children in Year 1, who will begin their schooling session in 2027, including the needs in the Kuantan District.

“I also call on all the people of Pahang and all Malaysians to pray together that our nation remains in a controlled situation, able to endure and overcome the economic challenges that continue to hit us,” he said. — Bernama