KUALA LUMPUR, April 4 — A Malaysian Army personnel who was allegedly assaulted at the 25th Battalion of the Royal Malay Regiment (RAMD) camp in Bentong recently remains in critical condition and is on life support at the Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Hospital in Temerloh.

Army Chief Gen Datuk Azhan Md Othman said he would visit the victim today to obtain the latest update, stressing that acts of extreme violence within the Malaysian Army (TDM) are unacceptable and firm action will be taken if those involved are found guilty.

“We are awaiting the outcome of the police investigation, while a Board of Inquiry has also been established at the Army level,” he said after officiating the 93rd Army Day parade at Kem Perdana Sungai Besi here today.

The victim, identified as Private Muhammad Amirul Raziq Rosafindi, was believed to have been assaulted on March 30, with police detaining a 37-year-old corporal to assist in the investigation.

Meanwhile, Azhan said the suspect will be placed under close supervision and not allowed to mix with other personnel once released from remand, adding that those who resort to violence have no place in the Army. — Bernama