IPOH, April 4 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today signalled that the 16th general election is not imminent, urging politicians and the public to prioritise Malaysia’s economic stability and security in the face of global uncertainties.

Anwar said that the government’s main focus is maintaining national stability amid the fallout from ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, which have reverberating effects on the global economy.

“I will not hold an election in the next month or two, so please be patient.

“Right now, it’s work time. Enough politics; let’s focus on saving our country,” he said in his speech at the Madani Rakyat Programme held at the Bulatan Sultan Azlan Shah here.

Anwar stressed that the current climate demands unity, with leaders and citizens alike concentrating on strengthening the economy and protecting national security, rather than engaging in political disputes.

He said that international tensions are driving up global oil prices, disrupting supply chains, and raising logistics costs, all of which ultimately impact ordinary Malaysians.

“This is not a political battle. This is a challenging economic reality. Our priority must be to safeguard the nation,” he added.