IPOH, April 4 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said it is incorrect to argue that Menteri Besar, ministers or other leaders should forgo their salaries simply because he has chosen not to take his own since assuming office.

“Some people say, ‘If the Prime Minister does not take his salary, why should a Menteri Besar take theirs?’ That argument is not correct. Their salaries are their rights,” he said.

Anwar made the remarks during his speech at the Majlis Jalinan Mesra Madani at Masjid Ar-Rashid, Taman Perpaduan Koperasi Tambun here.

He stressed that the government’s focus is not on denying legitimate salaries, but on controlling excessive spending, especially amid current economic challenges.

“When it comes to the economy, we must be careful and avoid wasteful spending. That is why the Prime Minister’s open house was not held this year. What we are trying to control is excessive spending. That is the point I want to emphasise,” he said.

Anwar added that he has not taken his salary for three years since becoming Prime Minister.

“I thought of taking it again when the economy improved, but now the economy is facing difficulties, so I decided not to take it yet,” he said.

He said the decision does not cause him hardship as his official travel and car are provided by the government.

“That is alright. I am not poor. My travel and official car are provided by the government, so I do not face hardship,” he said.

However, he said he wanted to set an example to his colleagues about the importance of prudence in government spending.

“But I must also show my colleagues the importance of being prudent. Of course, other people must still receive their salaries because that is their right,” he added.