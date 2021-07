File picture of fireworks exploding during the 29th SEA Games opening ceremony at Bukit Jalil Stadium, Kuala Lumpur August 19, 2017. The SEA Games, due to take place in Vietnam this year, have been postponed because of the pandemic and will most likely be held in 2022. — Reuters pic

BANGKOK, July 8 — The South-east Asian Games, due to take place in Vietnam this year, have been postponed because of the pandemic and will most likely be held in 2022, a member of the organising council said.

“Definitely, the 31st SEA games will not (be hosted) this year as scheduled in November,” said Varin Tansuphasiri, Games Council member and deputy secretary of the Thai Olympic Committee. “Vietnam wants to postpone the Games until next year, 2022.” — AFP