2020 Malaysian Cub Prix season opener postponed

KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — The 2020 Petronas Malaysian Cub Prix Championship opening round which was to take place at the Tangkak race track in Johor this weekend, has been postponed as per recommendation of the Ministry of Health due to Covid-19.

Malaysian Cub Prix promoter, Two Wheels Motor Racing (TWMR), said in a statement today that they will continue to work closely with local governments to monitor the situation at each championship host venue amid growing concern over the virus spread.

“All the stakeholders in the Malaysian Cub Prix Championship are working tirelessly to try and get as many races underway as possible. That being said, we are mindful that the health and well-being of our fans, riders, teams and officials is of utmost importance,” it added.

After the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared Covid-10 a pandemic a short while ago, the Health director-general, Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, issued a statement earlier today advising the public to defer mass gatherings to curb disease transmission. — Bernama