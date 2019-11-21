Malaysia target 70 gold medals at 2019 SEA Games

Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman flags off the SEA Games National Esports team after the launch of LEVEL UP KL PLAY 2019 in Kuala Lumpur November 9, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

BANGI, Nov 21 — Malaysia are targeting to win 70 gold, 51 silver and 105 bronze medals in the 52 sports they are participating in at the 30th SEA Games in the Philippines.

Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman said the 70-gold target, if achieved, would put Malaysia in the top four of the 11 countries competing in the regional games.

“If this target is achieved, it will surpass the best achievement of the Malaysian contingent outside of Kuala Lumpur, the 2007 Korat SEA Games (in Thailand) with 68 golds,” he told a press conference after attending a ceremony to hand over the national flag to the Malaysian contingent here today.

Also present were his deputy Steven Sim Chee Keong, Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin, Malaysia’s chef de mission Datuk Megat Zulkarnain Omardin, his two deputies, Nurul Huda Abdullah and Ahmad Faedzal Md Ramli, and National Sports Council director-general Datuk Ahmad Shapawi Ismail.

Syed Saddiq said four sports, namely athletics, gymnastics, archery and lawn bowl, as well as several new sports such as electronic sports (Eposrts) and obstacle sports, are expected to be major contributors to Malaysia’s gold medal haul.

The national contingent will be represented by 773 athletes comprising 447 male and 326 female athletes, plus 339 officials.

Of the 773 athletes, 396 will be making their debut at the biennial games.

“A total of 322 athletes selected to represent the country at the SEA Games are 21 years old. This does not include the men’s and women’s soccer players to be named at the team manager’s meeting,” Syed Saddiq said.”

At 11, men’s water skier Adam Yoong Hanifah is the country’s youngest athlete, while national pool player Ibrahim Amir, 57, from billiard and snooker sports, is the country’s oldest athlete in the games.

The polo team will be the first to go into action, at Miguel L. Romero Polo Field on Sunday (November 24).

At the event, Syed Saddiq also witnessed the presentation of RM1,678,285 under the National Sports Incentive Scheme (Shakam) to 16 sports that have made the country proud at several international tournaments this year.

Wushu is the biggest recipient of RM444,000 in cash, thanks to the two gold, five silver and one bronze medals won at the 15th edition of the World Wushu Championships in Shanghai, China from October 20-24, followed by tenpin bowling with RM360,000 while athletics earned RM168,000.

Syed Saddiq also presented the national flag to Megat Zulkarnain.

A total of 544 athletes and 164 officials attended the final assembly of the 2019 SEA Games Malaysian Contingent, which began last Tuesday and ended today.

The 2019 SEA Games will run from November 24 to December 11, with 56 sports to be contested at three clusters, namely Manila, Clark and Subic. — Bernama