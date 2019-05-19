Team spirit drives Felda United to hold Terengganu FC

Felda United FC Abdul Azim Rahim (right) and Terengganu FC Lee Andrew Tuck during the Super League match at Tun Abdul Razak Stadium May 17, 2019. — Bernama pic

MARAN, May 19 — Strong team spirit has helped Felda United squad to bounce back and hold Terengganu FC 1-1 in a Super League match at Tun Abdul Razak Stadium here yesterday.

Head coach Mohd Nidzam Jamil admitted that his players were aware of the fact that they cannot lose points if they want to improve their position in the league.

“I admit that Felda United good in making come back...the young players played well despite playing under pressure for being in the bottom of the league’s table,” he told reporters after the match yesterday.

Kei Ikeda rescued The Fighters from losing for the third time in a row by scoring a goal two minutes before the game ended.

Terengganu’s goal was scored by Mohamad Nabil Ahmad Latpi six minutes before full-time. — Bernama