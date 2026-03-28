SINGAPORE, March 28 — The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Singapore Bullion Market Association (SBMA) yesterday outlined key focus areas to strengthen Singapore’s position as a trusted gold trading centre serving the Asia-Pacific region.

In a joint statement yesterday, they said the measures include developing gold-related capital market products to facilitate price discovery and build liquidity and putting in place robust and internationally-aligned standards for vaulting and logistics.

In addition, they will build a clearing system to support secure and efficient over-the-counter settlement for trading large bars and kilobar gold in Singapore.

“Taken together, these efforts will foster greater market confidence and position Singapore as a trusted and vibrant regional gold centre, complementing other major gold centres.

“Our goal is to anchor high-value activities here, create good jobs for Singaporeans, enhance the resilience and diversity of Singapore’s financial sector, and benefit market participants in Singapore and the region,” the statement said.

The key focus areas were developed by a Gold Market Development Working Group that MAS and SBMA established in January 2026, building on detailed discussions and studies with industry participants in 2025.

“The working group comprises key private sector stakeholders that are integral to growing Singapore’s gold market and attracting more investor interest,” it added. — Bernama