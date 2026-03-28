KUCHING, March 28 — The body of a teenage boy who was suspected to have been a victim of a crocodile attack while bathing with his family along Sungai Sarawak in Kampung Segubang, Batu Kawa, was found this afternoon.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Operations Centre said that the body of the boy, 15, was found by family members during a search and rescue operation at about 5.30 pm not far from where he went missing.

“Before he went missing, the victim was with his siblings bathing in the river while his mother was washing clothes.

“The victim complained of pain from his leg before he was believed to have been dragged away by a crocodile. During the incident, the boy’s grandfather was at the location and chased after the boy, who was being dragged by the crocodile, with a boat,” the centre said in a statement yesterday, adding that the victim disappeared from sight about 200 metres from where he was attacked.

“The body of the victim was found without his left and right arms,” the centre said, adding that the body has been handed over to the police for further action. — Bernama