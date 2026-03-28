SINGAPORE, March 28 — A search and rescue operation is underway for one person reported missing after a pleasure craft and a supply vessel collided in the waters off Singapore’s Southern Islands early yesterday morning.

According to a statement from the Maritime and Port Authority (MPA), the collision occurred at approximately 4.15am yesterday, The Straits Times reported.

Two of the three individuals aboard the pleasure craft were successfully rescued and are reported to be safe. All crew members on the supply vessel were accounted for, and no injuries were reported.

In response, the MPA has deployed its patrol craft to the scene, supported by assets from the Police Coast Guard and the marine division of the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

The authority has also issued navigational broadcasts, urging vessels in the vicinity to maintain a sharp lookout for the missing person.

MPA confirmed that it is in contact with the family of the missing individual and is providing necessary support during the ongoing operation.