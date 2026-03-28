PETALING JAYA, March 28 — Amanat Lebuhraya Rakyat Berhad (ALR), the concessionaire of the Damansara-Puchong Expresswa (LDP), has issued a clarification regarding a fatal accident involving a food delivery rider on Thursday, saying this did not occur on its expressway as previously reported.

In a statement, ALR confirmed that the accident took place at KM 3.0 of the New Pantai Expressway (NPE), on the stretch heading from Bandar Sunway towards Bangsar.

The clarification addresses earlier reports that cited Petaling Jaya deputy police chief Supt M. Hussin Sollehuddin Zolkifly as saying the LDP was the location of the incident.

In the accident, a 38-year-old food delivery rider was killed after his motorcycle crashed into a stalled car at approximately 1.40pm.