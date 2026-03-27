KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 — The whole of Perlis, along with four districts in Kedah and one in Perak, are at heatwave level 2, while 13 other areas in peninsular Malaysia are at level 1.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) in a hot weather update at 4 pm announced that the four districts in Kedah are Kota Setar, Pokok Sena, Pendang and Baling while the one district in Perak is Hulu Perak.

The 13 areas at heatwave level 1 are Padang Terap, Kubang Pasu, Pulau Langkawi, Kuala Muda, Sik, Kulim and Bandar Baharu in Kedah, Timur Laut and Utara (Penang), as well as Selama, Kinta, Kuala Kangsar and Perak Tengah (Perak).

A heatwave level 2 is declared when the maximum daily temperature is between 37° to 40° Celsius for a period of at least three consecutive days, while heatwave level 1 is a maximum daily temperature of 35° to 37°Celsius Celsius for at least three consecutive days.

For the latest information on daily hot weather, visit https://www.met.gov.my/iklim/status-cuaca-panas/. — Bernama