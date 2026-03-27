KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 — The Employees Provident Fund (EPF), as a major shareholder in IJM Corporation Bhd (IJM Corp), has abstained from voting on the takeover offer by Sunway Bhd for IJM Corp.

On its website, the EPF Voting Decisions at Shareholders’ Meetings section stated that the vote decision for the proposed conditional voluntary takeover offer for IJM Corp was recorded as “abstained”.

According to the rationale provided, EPF said it “voluntarily abstained from voting in view of its shareholdings in both Sunway Bhd and IJM Corp.”

The meeting was dated March 26, 2026. — Bernama