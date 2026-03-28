SHAH ALAM, March 28 — Traffic was congested along Jalan Kem in Port Klang, near here, yesterday after a container fell off a trailer believed to have been speeding.

South Klang district police chief ACP Lim Jit Huey said the incident, which occurred at about noon, did not result in any casualties or damage to other vehicles.

“Initial investigations found that the trailer was believed to be speeding when passing through the location, causing the container to become detached from the trailer before falling onto the road.

“Other vehicles using the route managed to stop in time, avoiding a collision. Checks on the 30-year-old male driver found that he tested negative for alcohol and drugs,” he said in a statement today.

In the same statement, Lim warned drivers of commercial vehicles not to drive recklessly or they will face stern action, as such behaviour could endanger other road users.

The case is being investigated under Section 43(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Earlier, a video of the incident went viral on social media. — Bernama