JOHOR BAHRU, March 27 — A four-year-old boy was burnt to death after the lorry he was travelling in with an adult man, believed to be his father, caught fire at Iskandar Halal Park, Cahaya Baru, Pasir Gudang, here this morning.

Pasir Gudang Fire and Rescue Station operations commander Iszahwati Supardi said they received an emergency call regarding the incident at 10.46 am, and six personnel with a Fire Rescue Tender were dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival, the operations team found that an unloaded Volvo lorry was about 60 per cent burnt, mainly at the cab section.

“Initial action by members of the public attempted to extinguish the fire using six dry powder fire extinguishers and an excavator to cover it with soil.

“At the time of the incident, a child was still inside the lorry, while the driver, believed to be the victim’s father, managed to escape. The child was confirmed burnt to death at the scene,” Iszahwati said in a statement.

Firefighters subsequently extinguished the fire. — Bernama