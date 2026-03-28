SINGAPORE, March 28 — A repeat drug offender who smuggled drugs, a lighter, and a court slip into custody by hiding them in his anus has been sentenced to seven and a half years in jail and three strokes of the cane.

Muhammad Iskandar Shah Jaffar, 38, pleaded guilty on Friday to six charges, including possessing diamorphine and methamphetamine, consuming drugs, and vehicle theft, CNA reported.

The court heard that on September 17 last year, Iskandar concealed the items before a court hearing, fearing he would be caught at the security gantry.

After his bail was revoked and he was remanded, an X-ray scan at Singapore Prisons revealed the concealed contraband.

The next day, prison officers recovered a black bundle from his faecal matter containing the drugs, a lighter, and the court mention slip.

Investigations revealed Iskandar had intended to consume the drugs while in custody.

The court also heard about Iskandar's other offences, including the theft of a delivery van in January 2025, which he drove away after finding the keys left in the ignition.

In a separate incident in October 2024, he fled from police by jumping into a canal, abandoning a vehicle that was later found to contain drugs and related paraphernalia.

Additionally, Iskandar admitted to failing to report for mandatory urine tests on 88 separate occasions while under a supervision order, stating he had relapsed into drug use and wanted to avoid getting caught.

The court was told that Iskandar has prior drug convictions and had previously been sent to a drug rehabilitation centre.

Another seven charges were taken into consideration for his sentencing.