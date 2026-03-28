KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 — Traffic flow on several major highways nationwide has begun to build up and slow as of 11am today, as travellers make their way back after the Hari Raya Aidilfitri holiday.

A spokesperson for the Malaysian Highway Authority, when contacted by Bernama, said congestion is currently concentrated along key stretches of the North-South Expressway and within the Klang Valley, while traffic on the East Coast Expressway remains manageable.

The increase in volume is also attributed to families returning ahead of the new school session, which begins this Monday.

“On the North-South Expressway (E1), northbound traffic is slow from Permatang Pauh to Sungai Dua, while southbound congestion is reported from Juru Auto City to the Juru Toll Plaza and from Changkat Jering to Kuala Kangsar.

“Meanwhile, on the North-South Expressway (E2), traffic heading north is slow from Senai Utara to Kulai, while southbound lanes are congested from Putra Mahkota to Nilai Utara,” he said.

Congestion has also been reported at the Johor Causeway, with slow-moving traffic in both directions from the midpoint of the Woodlands Bridge to the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar in Johor Bahru, and vice versa.

On the North-South Expressway Central Link (ELITE), southbound traffic is moving slowly from Bandar Serenia to Nilai Utara.

Several major routes in the Klang Valley are also experiencing delays, including the Cheras-Kajang Expressway (GrandSaga), where northbound traffic is slow from Taman Suntex to Taman Connaught, as well as the Damansara-Puchong Expressway (LDP), with congestion from Puchong Utama to Puchong Intan.

Motorists are advised to plan their journeys carefully, ensure their vehicles are in good condition, and maintain sufficient balance in their Touch ‘n Go cards or e-wallets before travelling.

For the latest traffic updates, the public can contact the Malaysian Highway Authority hotline at 1-800-88-7752, check WhatsApp LLM Info Trafik, or use the TUJU and MYJalan applications, as well as LLM’s official social media channels on TikTok (@llmtrafik) and Facebook. — Bernama