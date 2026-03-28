KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 — Two individuals from the Wangsa Maju Federal Territory Residents’ Representative Council (MPPWP) have been ordered to immediately vacate their positions following a viral video alleging they solicited protection money from a business premises.

Federal Territories PKR Leadership Council (MPN) chairman Datuk Azman Abidin said the decision against R. Vijeyndran and G. Paarthiydasan was reached during a Federal Territories PKR Political Bureau meeting yesterday.

He said the move was taken to allow for a full and undisturbed police investigation, as well as an internal party probe.

“The party will not tolerate or shield any member or representative involved in extortion, protection money rackets, or abuse of power. Justice must begin from within the party itself.

“The Political Bureau has also directed the Federal Territories PKR Disciplinary Committee to conduct a thorough internal investigation and report its findings to the bureau in the near future,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Azman said the PKR Political Bureau also reminded all party members and representatives that their positions as residents’ representatives were a public trust that must be carried out with full integrity.

“Any misconduct will be dealt with sternly and without compromise. PKR will continue to champion clean, transparent, and fair governance in the Federal Territory,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Political Bureau suggested that Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) continue to closely monitor the activities of massage centres in the Wangsa Maju area to ensure there were no violations of regulations, laws or premises licensing conditions.

Earlier, a video went viral on social media showing two individuals allegedly demanding protection money from a business premises believed to be in the capital.—Bernama