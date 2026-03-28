KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 — After months of playful denials, coy social media posts, and a trail of clues that kept fans on the edge of their seats, it appears that Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman and actress-singer Bella Astillah have finally taken the next big step in their relationship.

Syed Saddiq posted a video on his social media showing him at what seems to be Mount Kinabalu alongside Bella, both dressed in purple, with the caption: “I asked, she said yes,” with the hashtag #BellaSyedYes, a playful pun on their combined names.

The speculation had reached its peak on March 27 when Syed Saddiq's brother, influencer Space Dollah (Syed Abdullah Syed Abdul Rahman), seemingly confirmed the engagement during a live-streaming session.

In a moment of excitement, Space Dollah was caught on video saying to Bella: “Saya hargai awak. Saya sayang awak. Selamat datang ke…ke. Baru nak cakap selamat datang ke keluarga, eh.”* (I appreciate you. I love you. Welcome to… to. I was about to say welcome to the family) .

When Bella sent a gift during the live stream, an overwhelmed Space Dollah added that he had been keeping her secret, telling viewers that he had to leave it to the couple to announce their own news . The video quickly went viral, with fans celebrating what they viewed as the long-awaited confirmation that their beloved "BASS" (Bella Astillah Syed Saddiq) were officially tying the knot.

The road to this moment has been anything but quiet. Rumors of a romance first began swirling in 2024 when the pair were announced as brand ambassadors for a clothing line. What started as a professional collaboration soon blossomed into a close friendship that captured the public's imagination .

Even Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was overheard joking with Bella about whether he would receive a wedding invitation. Bella's response? "Insya-Allah"

For now, Syed Saddiq and Bella Astillah remain characteristically tight-lipped. But as the Muar MP himself said earlier this year: “Insya-Allah, this year will be a very meaningful and special year.”

It seems that promise is about to be fulfilled.