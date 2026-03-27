KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 — A Malaysian woman who studied in Singapore has been denied re-entry into the country after allegedly engaging in political activism and encouraging disruptive advocacy, according to The Straits Times.

Singapore’s Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) reportedly said Fadiah Nadwa Fikri had encouraged youths in the republic to adopt her “brand of radical advocacy”.

The ministry alleged that she had urged them to go beyond protests by mobilising students and different communities in Singapore and undertaking disruptive and violent actions to support specific causes.

“We will not tolerate foreigners getting involved in our domestic politics, nor the promotion of unlawful, violent and disruptive methods of civil protest,” MHA was quoted as saying.

“Fadiah is an undesirable visitor, and we have thus denied her entry into our country,” the ministry added.

According to The Straits Times, Fadiah had posted on social media platform X on March 22 and 23 that she was banned from entering Singapore after attempting to do so on March 22.

She also shared a photo of a notice of refusal of entry dated March 22 stating that she was “ineligible for the issue of a pass under current immigration policies”, with the notice issued at Woodlands.

Fadiah said she had asked immigration officers why she was banned but was told the reasons could not be disclosed, the report said.

She added that she had travelled to Singapore after being invited by her former supervisor to deliver a guest lecture, and also intended to collect her degree certificate, books and care for a friend’s cat.

According to the report Fadiah lived in Singapore for five years and was conferred a PhD on January 31 after completing her doctorate at the National University of Singapore in 2025.