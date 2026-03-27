KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 — Malaysia’s medicine supply remains stable for the next few months, even as global trade disruptions caused by the conflict in West Asia threaten pharmaceutical supply chains worldwide.

Pharmaniaga Berhad, the country’s main supplier of medicines to public healthcare facilities, has formed an internal task force to evaluate alternative sourcing strategies and safeguard continuity of essential drug supplies.

“Our inventory position is stable, supported by adequate buffer stocks to meet current demand nationwide,” Pharmaniaga managing director Datuk Zulkifli Jafar told Malay Mail in a statement today.

He said that while minor adjustments have been made to the delivery timelines from certain supplier countries, Malaysia’s medicine distribution has not been affected.

He said the task force will coordinate risk assessment and response planning across the company’s supply chain, logistics, manufacturing, procurement, and finance functions.

He added that the situation underscores the need to strengthen Malaysia’s domestic pharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities to ensure long-term medicine security.

“Developments in global oil prices are also being observed carefully, as these may affect freight and certain raw material costs within the broader supply chain,” he said.

Zulkifli also emphasised the importance of enhancing Malaysia’s domestic pharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities.

“Building stronger local pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical capacity will be increasingly important to ensure that the nation is better positioned to safeguard medicine security and sustain reliable access to essential treatments,” he added.

Association of Private Hospitals Malaysia president Datuk Dr Kuljit Singh similarly said the stock of medicine in the private healthcare sector remains unaffected.

“At present, Malaysia’s pharmaceutical supply chain hasn’t shown signs of being directly affected by the Middle East conflict.

“However, as the situation remains fluid, we will continue to review developments for any indications of potential supply chain challenges that could lead to increased costs for medicines,” he added.

In a recent statement, the Health Ministry has assured the public that there is an adequate supply of medicine to meet domestic demand for the next few months.