KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 — Police have received three reports over a viral video showing two individuals, suspected to be members of the Federal Territories Residents’ Representative Council (MPP), allegedly soliciting protection money from a massage centre in Wangsa Maju.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Fadil Marsus said the case is being investigated under Section 385 of the Penal Code for extortion, as well as Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 related to the dissemination of content.

“So far, three reports have been received, and investigations are ongoing,” he said in a statement today.

Yesterday, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Hannah Yeoh was reported to have instructed that a police report be lodged and for an immediate investigation to be carried out into the allegation.

She said stern action, including dismissal, would be taken if the allegations are proven true.

Recently, closed-circuit television footage went viral showing two men introducing themselves as MPP members while asking for money from a massage centre. — Bernama