GEORGE TOWN, March 27 — The Penang state government is studying the implementation of working from home (WFH) for civil servants following challenges arising from rising fuel prices, particularly diesel, amid the West Asia crisis.

Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said, however, that the state government would await further instructions from the federal government before making any decision.

“The WFH approach is not something new as it was implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic, but we will wait for instructions from the federal government,” he told reporters after launching the Penang Island City Council’s Gen AI Chatbot (CHATMBPP) here today.

He said the implementation of WFH is a measure to reduce the burden of operating costs and daily travel following the increase in petrol and diesel prices.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the government is fine-tuning the implementation of flexible working arrangements, including WFH, for civil servants to cushion the impact of global oil supply disruptions arising from the West Asia crisis.

Chow said the rise in diesel prices also has an indirect impact on the government sector, including local authorities in Penang, such as solid waste management services that depend entirely on diesel.

He explained that garbage trucks operating daily require diesel to ensure waste collection runs smoothly according to schedule.

“Some cannot use subsidised diesel and have to use industrial diesel, so with this price surge, it will affect our contractors in terms of costs,” he said.

He said the situation differs from other sectors that can reduce operations to cope with costs, such as ferry operators in Langkawi Island, which were reported to have reduced trip frequency following the diesel price increase.

“Waste must be collected daily according to schedule, but this will involve costs that may have to be borne by the local authorities, as there are clauses and directives allowing contractors to claim price increases from the contracting party, such as the local authorities,” he said.

The Ministry of Finance previously announced that the retail price of RON97 petrol has been increased by 60 sen to RM5.15 per litre for the period from March 26 to April 1 following the rise in global oil prices, while the retail price of diesel in Peninsular Malaysia has risen by 80 sen to RM5.52 per litre. — Bernama