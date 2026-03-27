KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has urged any party with credible information regarding the alleged soliciting and paying of money to a politician to come forward and lodge an official report.

In a statement today, the MACC said an official report must be made to enable a thorough, transparent and fact-based investigation to be carried out.

“The MACC also takes note of various allegations circulating in the media (regarding this case) and to date, no official report has been received by the MACC in relation to these claims, and the information that has gone viral has yet to be verified,” it said.

The commission said it was committed to examining every piece of information received and that any action would only be taken based on solid evidence, in accordance with legal provisions.

Previously, the media reported claims by businessman Victor Chin that a Member of Parliament had requested a payment of RM10 million to help resolve an issue he was facing, but the remaining RM500,000 was not paid as the issue was not resolved.

However, Chin later clarified that the payment was not given to the Member of Parliament to resolve the issue, but was instead paid to a ‘middleman’ as a ‘service fee’. — Bernama