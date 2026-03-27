GEORGE TOWN, March 27 — Residents of 11 houses in Kampung Din Manbo, Batu Ferringhi, here, went through anxious moments when their homes were destroyed in a fire this morning.

Penang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) assistant director (Operations) John Sagun Francis said 23 personnel with seven fire engines from the Teluk Bahang, Jalan Perak and Bayan Baru fire stations were dispatched to the scene after receiving an emergency call at 11.29am.

He said no casualties were reported in the incident.

“The fire involved 11 double-storey semi-permanent houses (Class B), with structural damage estimated at about 80 per cent.

“Firefighting operations were challenging due to narrow access routes and low water pressure at the location,” he said in a statement today.

John said the fire was brought under control at 12.21pm, adding that investigations are ongoing to determine the cause and total losses. — Bernama