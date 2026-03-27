JAKARTA, March 27 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim arrived in Jakarta on Friday afternoon for a special visit to discuss escalating geopolitical developments in West Asia and strengthen Malaysia-Indonesia bilateral cooperation.

The aircraft carrying Anwar landed at Halim Perdanakusuma Airport in East Jakarta at 3.45pm local time.

The Prime Minister was received by Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono, Indonesia’s Ambassador to Malaysia Raden Datuk Mohammad Iman Hascarya and Malaysia’s Ambassador to Indonesia Datuk Syed Mohamad Hasrin Tengku Hussin.

Anwar was also greeted by a guard of honour mounted by the Presidential Security Forces at the airport, before being escorted to the Istana Merdeka in Central Jakarta, where he is scheduled to meet Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto.

Discussions between the two leaders later are expected to focus on geopolitical developments in West Asia, including the situations in Palestine and Iran, as well as their implications for regional and global stability.

This is Anwar’s first trip to Jakarta this year at the invitation of Prabowo, following a phone conversation between the two leaders on March 23.

Both leaders are also expected to streamline bilateral cooperation ahead of Malaysia hosting the 14th Malaysia-Indonesia Annual Consultation later this year.

Meanwhile, Malaysia’s Foreign Ministry said the meeting will also underscore the importance of strengthening Asean’s role as a united and principled bloc, as well as its ability to act collectively in safeguarding regional peace and stability and ensuring economic resilience amid global uncertainty. — Bernama