PUTRAJAYA, March 27 — The Ministry of Education (MOE) upholds the decree of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, to safeguard the safety and well-being of students, teachers and the school community, amid the current hot weather.

In a statement today, the MOE said that the King’s decree serves as a reminder to all educational institutions under the ministry to take precautionary measures and to always adhere to guidelines in dealing with the ongoing hot and dry weather conditions.

“The MOE has issued relevant instructions to all institutions under its administration.

“This includes the need to monitor the implementation of outdoor activities, as well as granting special permission to students, teachers and school support staff to wear appropriate sports attire during hot and dry weather,” it said.

Yesterday, in a post on the Facebook page of Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, His Majesty emphasised the importance of safeguarding health by reducing outdoor activities exposed to hot and dry weather, and ensuring adequate water intake throughout the period.

Sultan Ibrahim also said that the MOE should give serious attention to the matter, to ensure that the health of students is not adversely affected by the hot weather phenomenon. — Bernama