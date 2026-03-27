KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 — The Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) is strengthening operational readiness by deploying assets and resources comprehensively in all border areas of the country to combat the diversion and leakage of fuel subsidies.

In a Facebook post, the MAF said the integrated approach and stricter enforcement were implemented in line with the government’s directive, which emphasises no compromise on any form of abuse.

“In enhancing operational effectiveness, the MAF will expand the use of modern surveillance technology, including unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV/drones), for continuous monitoring in high-risk areas.

“This capability enables early detection of suspicious activities, particularly at night and in locations identified as smuggling hotspots,” said the statement.

The MAF also strengthens strategic cooperation with various enforcement agencies through real-time information sharing and the implementation of integrated operations, including intensified dynamic patrols in border areas and fuel distribution points.

The cooperation involves the Royal Malaysia Police, the Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency, the Royal Malaysian Customs Department, the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency and other security agencies.

“At the same time, intelligence aspects are enhanced through more aggressive field information gathering with the cooperation of local communities and neighbouring country authorities, including efforts to identify and curb the main masterminds of smuggling syndicates,” he also said.

The post also emphasised that the MAF does not compromise on any form of smuggling and exploitation of subsidised fuel, in addition to being committed to ensuring the security of the country’s borders is continuously maintained to protect the people’s economic interests and well-being. — Bernama